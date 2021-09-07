COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Monday, Sept. 6

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The statistics for Monday, Sept. 3, show a large jump in the shortage of ICU beds.

As of Monday, the state has 1,531 staffed ICU beds, but 1,712 ICU patients. That is a deficit of 181 beds. On Friday, the deficit was 109 beds.

52% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That figure is roughly steady from the 53% on Friday.

Overall, there were 2,777 people in hospitals with COVID-19, 53 of them children. That is an improvement from Friday, when the numbers were 2,805 and 58.

Among the adult patients, 84% are unvaccinated. Four percent are partially vaccinated, while 12% are fully vaccinated. These percentages have been roughly steady each day.