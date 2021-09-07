COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Tuesday, Sept. 7

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19. The statistics for Tuesday, Sept. 7, show an improvement in the shortage of ICU beds.

As of Tuesday, the state has 1,523 staffed ICU beds, but 1,582 ICU patients, which makes the shortage 59 beds. That compares to a shortage of 181 beds on Monday and 109 on Friday.

51% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That is holding fairly steady from the 52% on Monday and 53% on Friday.

Overall, there were 2,776 people in hospitals with COVID-19, 52 of them children. That is roughly steady from Monday, when the numbers were 2,777 and 53.

Among the adult patients, 84% are unvaccinated. Four percent are partially vaccinated, while 12% are fully vaccinated. These percentages have been roughly steady each day.