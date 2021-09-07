Kenyatte Hassell Wins Alabama House District 78 Special Election

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to unofficial results from the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, Democratic candidate Kenyatte Hassell has won the special election for Alabama House District 78.

With 100% of the boxes counted, Hassell had 80% of the vote, or 1,028 votes, to Republican Loretta Grant’s 20%, or 254 votes.

With 1,283 votes cast, the turnout was 4.8%.

The seat became open when then-State Rep. Kirk Hatcher won a special election for Alabama Senate earlier this year.

District 78 covers a large part of Montgomery.