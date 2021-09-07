Kenyatte Hassell Wins Alabama House District 78 Special Election

Kenyatte Hassell has won the special election for Alabama House District 78 – Alabama News Network

According to unofficial results from the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, Democratic candidate Kenyatte Hassell has won the special election for Alabama House District 78.

With 100% of the boxes counted, Hassell had 80% of the vote, or 1,028 votes, to Republican Loretta Grant’s 20%, or 254 votes.

With 1,283 votes cast, the turnout was 4.8%.

The seat became open when then-State Rep. Kirk Hatcher won a special election for Alabama Senate earlier this year.

District 78 covers a large part of Montgomery.

 

 

