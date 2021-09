by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a man has been killed when he wrecked his pickup truck in Bullock County.

State troopers say 45-year-old Jason Beverly of Cusseta ran off Alabama Highway 51 before coming back on the road and overturning his truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. today about eight miles north of Hurtsboro.