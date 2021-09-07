Rain And Storms In The Forecast Through Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning featured some clouds and some sun, but there was virtually no rain prior to midday. That’s set to change Tuesday afternoon, with showers and storms becoming widely scattered with time. Outside of the rain, Tuesday looks like a mostly cloudy, hot, and humid day. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Some rain lingers through this evening, though gradually wanes in coverage and intensity with time. The rest of the night looks mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday’s rain chance could be even higher than Tuesday’s. A cold front arrives in our area late in the day. By the afternoon, it serves as a focus for slightly more widespread showers and storms in our area. High temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s, just depending on the timing of the arrival of rain in any particular location. Rain works southeast Wednesday night as the cold front pushes through. The front ushers in drier and slightly cooler air Thursday. Thursday morning won’t be much cooler, but some locations, especially north and west, could cool into the mid or upper 60s.

Sunshine returns Thursday, though a stray shower can’t be ruled out in far south or southeast Alabama. Afternoon highs only peak in the mid to upper 80s, and with less humidity, it should feel quite comfortable. Thursday night low temperatures fall all the way into the low 60s for most locations. A couple spots could even be in the upper 50s around sunrise Friday morning.

Friday through the weekend looks mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures near 90°. However, humidity remains on the lower end, so it won’t feel much hotter than the low 90s. Overnight lows likely fall into the 60s each night.

Some rain could be back in our forecast next week. However, to what extent remains in question. Models hint at mainly spotty shower activity at the moment. Otherwise, looks plenty hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s or low 90s next Monday and Tuesday.