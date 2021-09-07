Scattered Storms Until Thursday Front Arrives

by Ryan Stinnett

A weak front is nearly stalled out across the region today and tomorrow with scattered showers and and storms remaining in the forecast for both days. By late Wednesday and into Thursday, another front will drop into the state, and will bring a drier air mass into the state setting the stage for a very nice September weekend of weather for Alabama. Highs this week will be in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Dry air settles into the state with Friday morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. For Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, expect sunny, dry days and it will remain comfortable. Highs Friday will be in the upper 80s, followed by highs closer to 90°.

INTO NEXT WEEK: For now it looks like dry weather will continue into Monday, but by Tuesday we will introduce the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast as moisture levels rise. Highs will be around 90 Monday and Tuesday, followed by upper 80s the rest of the week.

IN THE TROPICS: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula and the south-central Gulf of Mexico are associated with a surface trough and an upper-level disturbance. The system is expected to move slowly northeastward over the central and northeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next couple of days. Upper-level winds are currently unfavorable for development, but they are forecast to become marginally conducive for some limited development as the system nears the northern Gulf coast on Wednesday and Wednesday night. The disturbance is then expected to cross the southeastern United States, and some tropical or subtropical development will be possible after it emerges off the southeastern United States coast late this week. Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

HURRICANE LARRY: At 500 AM AST, the center of Hurricane Larry was located near latitude 23.8 North, longitude 55.1 West. Larry is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. A turn toward the north-northwest and north with an increase in forward speed is forecast on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher gusts. Larry is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some gradual weakening is forecast during the next several days. Larry is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 958 mb (28.29 inches).

SURF: Swells generated by Larry will continue to affect the Lesser Antilles, portions of the Greater Antilles, and the Bahamas through midweek, and impact Bermuda through the end of the week. Significant swells should reach the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada by midweek and continue affecting these shores through the end of the week. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Have a terrific Tuesday!!!

Ryan