TONIGHT AT 7PM: DC’s Stargirl – “Summer School: Chapter Five”

by Janae Smith

1/10 STG205a_0040r DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter Five" -- Image Number: STG205a_0040r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl and Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman -- Photo: Eliza Morse/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

2/10 STG205a_0063r DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter Five" -- Image Number: STG205a_0063r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler / Hourman, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat and Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite -- Photo: Eliza Morse/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

3/10 STG205a_0110r DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter Five" -- Image Number: STG205a_0110r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel / Dr. Mid-Nite and Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez / Wildcat -- Photo: Eliza Morse/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

4/10 STG205b_0013r DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter Five" -- Image Number: STG205a_0013r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent and Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl -- Photo: Eliza Morse/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

5/10 STG205b_0074r DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter Five" -- Image Number: STG205a_0074r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent and Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl -- Photo: Eliza Morse/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.



6/10 STG205b_0166r DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter Five" -- Image Number: STG205a_0166r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent and Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore / Stargirl -- Photo: Eliza Morse/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

7/10 STG205fg_0001 DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter Five" -- Image Number: STG205fg_0001r.jpg -- Pictured: Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

8/10 STG205fg_0002 DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter Five" -- Image Number: STG205fg_0002r.jpg -- Pictured: Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

9/10 STG205fg_0003 DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter Five" -- Image Number: STG205fg_0003r.jpg -- Pictured: Hunter Sansone as Cameron Mahkent -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

10/10 STG205fg_0004 DC's Stargirl -- "Summer School: Chapter Five" -- Image Number: STG205fg_0004r.jpg -- Pictured: Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan -- Photo: The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





















STORMY WEATHER OVER BLUE VALLEY — As Pat (Luke Wilson) and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) clash over their next steps in their search for Eclipso, ominous weather conditions in Blue Valley hint that he may be near. Meanwhile, Cindy’s (Meg DeLacy) plan to recruit another student takes an unexpected turn, and Cameron (Hunter Sansone) opens up to Courtney.

Watch a new episode of DC’s Stargirl tonight at 7PM on your local Montgomery CW!



