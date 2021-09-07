Trending Drier Late Week

by Shane Butler



A frontal boundary lingers over us through Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely along and south of the boundary. High pressure will be working into the area Thursday. This movement will push the front south and out of our area. Drier air spills into the state and we’re looking at some really nice weather to finish out the work week. Temps will hover in the upper 80s for highs while overnight temps drop into the lower to mid 60s. The drier air and clear sky will help generate the cooler 60s. We expect some very pleasant morning both Friday and Saturday. Going into the weekend, we’re dry and mild through at least Saturday. Moisture will begin to creep back into the area Sunday. We’ll introduce a slight chance of showers but thinking most spots continue dry. Early next week is looking mostly sunny with a few of those pop up afternoon showers or storms. Temps will return to the lower 90s for highs.