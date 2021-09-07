Two People Killed in Wreck Involving Car and Pedestrian in Coffee County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a pedestrian and a passenger in a car have both been killed in a wreck in Coffee County.

State troopers say 46-year-old Donna Kenyon of Altha, Florida, was driving a car that hit 49-year-old Chad Hagen of De Pere, Wisconsin, who was standing in the road. Hagen was killed.

In addition, state troopers say a passenger in the car, 65-year-old Cynthia Gatlin of Blountstown, Florida, was also killed.

The wreck happened on U.S. Highway 231, about eight miles south of Brundidge, just before 9 p.m. Sunday.