ASU Volleyball: Alabama State scheduled for three-game weekend at Southern Illinois Saluki Bash

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | In their third of four road tournaments to open the season, Alabama State will look to get in the win column as they take part in the Saluki Bash, hosted by Southern Illinois in Carbondale over the weekend.

The Lady Hornets will take on USC-Upstate and Eastern Illinois on Friday at 10 am and 4 pm respectively, before facing host school Southern Illinois to conclude the four-team tournament on Saturday at 1:30 pm.

USC-Upstate

First Serve: 10:00 am

Site: Carbondale Ill. / Banterra Center

Live Stats

SERIES HISTORY

History: 0-0

First ever meeting

Eastern Illinois

First Serve: 4:00 pm

Site: Carbondale Ill. / Banterra Center

Live Stats

SERIES HISTORY

History: 3-1

Last Meeting: L, 3-0 September 5, 2009

Southern Illinois

First Serve: 1:30 pm

Site: Carbondale Ill. / Banterra Center

Live Stats

SERIES HISTORY

History: 1-3

Last Meeting: L, 3-2 August 28, 2019

­

GAME NOTES

The Lady Hornets have been on the road for two of four straight weekends for road tournaments to start the season. Alabama State will host their first home game on September 24.

Kalysia Bates (Phenix City, Ala.) was named All-Tournament at the Fairfield Inn and Suites Dunn Campbell Invitational after logging 24 kills, five blocks, five digs and 32.5 total points over the weekend. The junior has logged a team-high 39 kills and 10 service aces on the year along with 10 blocks through six games this season.

(Phenix City, Ala.) was named All-Tournament at the Fairfield Inn and Suites Dunn Campbell Invitational after logging 24 kills, five blocks, five digs and 32.5 total points over the weekend. The junior has logged a team-high 39 kills and 10 service aces on the year along with 10 blocks through six games this season. In her first action away from libero since an eight-kill performance against Jacksonville State (8/27), Jada Rhodes (Tallahassee, Fla.) recorded consecutive double-digit kill games, earning ten against North Carolina Central (9/3) and a personal best 13 against Campbell (9/4).

(Tallahassee, Fla.) recorded consecutive double-digit kill games, earning ten against North Carolina Central (9/3) and a personal best 13 against Campbell (9/4). Alabama State has also gotten 24 kills and 26 digs out of newcomers Amaya Finley (Phenix City, Ala.) and 21 kills and 22 digs from A’Nylah Cobb as key offensive pieces to go along with Rhodes who is second on the team in kills, digs and total points (31 kills / 28 digs / 23.0 points).

(Phenix City, Ala.) and 21 kills and 22 digs from as key offensive pieces to go along with Rhodes who is second on the team in kills, digs and total points (31 kills / 28 digs / 23.0 points). The Hornets have two setters with over 50 assists, with sophomore Madison Beasley and senior McKenzie Boland being responsible for 73 and 58 assists respectively – both setters are in the top-15 in school history for career assists.

