COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Wednesday, Sept. 8

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19, which show a new uptick in the shortage of ICU beds.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 8, the state has 1,538 staffed ICU beds, but 1,606 ICU patients, which makes the shortage 68 beds. That compares to a shortage of 59 beds Tuesday, 181 beds on Monday and 109 on Friday.

53% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That is holding fairly steady from the 51% on Tuesday, 52% on Monday and 53% on Friday.

Overall, there were 2,724 people in hospitals with COVID-19, 54 of them children. That is roughly steady from Tuesday, when the numbers were 2,776 and 52.

Among the adult patients, 84% are unvaccinated. Four percent are partially vaccinated, while 12% are fully vaccinated. These percentages have been roughly steady each day.