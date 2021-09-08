Frontal Passage Thursday

by Shane Butler



A cold front enters the state and moves southward overnight. This boundary will push our rain and storms out of the area. High pressure will build in behind the front over the next several days. We expect dry and milder conditions to settle in for a few days. Morning temps will drop off into the lower to mid 60s while daytime highs hover in the mid 80s through Friday. Over the upcoming weekend, moisture will gradually make its way into the area. A few showers can’t be ruled out Sunday afternoon. The chance for afternoon showers will stick around through most of the following work week. Temps return to the lower 90s for highs.

In the gulf, Tropical Storm Mindy forms and starts making a track towards the Florida panhandle. The storm will make landfall as a weak tropical storm tonight. It moves over south Georgia Thursday and eventually into the Atlantic Thursday afternoon. Looks like it will continue on an eastward movement away from the U.S. Coast.