“Mr. Sandman” Dies of Covid While Serving Time in Blount County Jail

by Alabama News Network Staff

Blount County district attorney, Pamela Casey tells Alabama News Network that Mattress store owner, David Justice, better known as “Mr. Sandman” died Monday of Covid.

At the time of his death, Justice was being held in the Blount County Jail on 20 counts of sex abuse charges of a minor as well as one count of Sodomy 1st degree. Justice was charged a year ago in August of 2020.

Stay with Alabama News Network for further information on Justice’s death.