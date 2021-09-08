Police: 2 People Slain in Home Invasion in Northeast Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) – Police say a man and a woman were both slain during a home invasion in northeast Alabama. Police are releasing few details about the killings. Gadsden police Sgt. Marcus Hill said the home invasion occurred Friday night and that two people who were found shot later died from their injuries. He declined to comment further. Etowah County Coroner London Pearce identified the victims as Charley Terrell and Allison Harris, both age 26. Police had not announced any arrests Tuesday afternoon.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)