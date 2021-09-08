Storms Today, But A Front Brings Big Changes Thursday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was rather cloudy across central and south Alabama. A few showers and storms developed just before midday near the Interstate 85 corridor. Expect these to become more numerous during the afternoon. Some rain lingers into the evening as well, with showers and storms becoming focused along a cold front. The front pushes through our area tonight, and filters in cooler and less humid air Thursday. We won’t feel the cooler air so much overnight, with lows near 70° under a mostly cloudy sky.

Clouds gradually clear Thursday, and temperatures only warm into the mid 80s in the wake of the front. There could be a few stray showers in far south Alabama, but the vast majority of our area stays dry. With cooler and less humid air filtering into our area, Thursday night lows fall to near 60° areawide. After a nice taste of fall Friday morning, Friday afternoon serves as a nice follow-up with abundant sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

The weekend looks mainly dry and hot, but humidity won’t be very high. Saturday looks mostly sunny, while Sunday features a partly cloudy sky. Sunday could feature a few showers, but looks like most locations won’t get any rain. Expect highs in the low 90s both days, while overnight lows could fall into the upper 60s.

Rain chances return to some degree next week, but don’t look particularly high through Wednesday. It could be on the warmer side otherwise, with highs in the low 90s each day through Wednesday.