UAB ER Nurses Hold Protest Over Pay

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Emergency room nurses at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital briefly refused to clock in as part of a protest over pay and working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurses told news outlets Sunday that they were fighting for equal compensation and described working through a surge of coronavirus patients while being understaffed.

The hospital said there were about 20 medical staff involved in the protest and the workers began their shift after discussing their concerns with hospital leaders. The nurses said patients were not denied care because day shift workers stayed late.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)