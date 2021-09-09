A Hint Of Fall In The Air

by Shane Butler



The cold front continues to move southward through the area. High pressure will build in behind the frontal system. Northerly winds usher in dry and milder air to the region overnight. A clear sky and light winds will allow for temps to fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. This should put just a hint of fall in the air. The less humid air will hover over us through at least early Sunday. In the mean time, lots of sunshine and comfortable conditions are expected for Friday and Saturday. Temps start out cooler but do warm into the mid to upper 80s Friday and upper 80s to lower 90s Saturday. Moisture does begin to creep into the area Sunday afternoon. We will introduce a slight chance for a few showers but most spots remain dry. An increase in moisture is likely early next week. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible during the afternoon hours. No significant changes expected for the remainder of the workweek.