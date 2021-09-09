Alabama trying to revive lawsuit over Confederate monument

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama attorney general’s office is trying to revive its lawsuit over the removal of a Confederate monument from outside the county courthouse in the city of Huntsville. The state claims in court documents that a judge shouldn’t have dismissed the suit just because someone anonymously paid a $25,000 fine that was owed by Madison County for removing the statue nearly a year ago. Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office contends the county should be required to pay the penalty itself. A judge has scheduled a hearing for Friday on the state’s bid to reinstate the lawsuit.

