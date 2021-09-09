ASU Soccer: Thomas named SWAC Defender of the Week

by Janae Smith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Alabama State defender Kristen Thomas (Watkinsville, Ga.) was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Defender of the Week after a pair of matches, announced by the conference office on Wednesday.

Thomas was instrumental in the Lady Hornets’ first shutout of the season on the defensive end and added an assist in the 3-0 win over South Carolina State. She also played a role on defense in a 1-0 loss to Gardner-Webb on Sunday, the fourth one-goal decision for Alabama State this season. During that game, she helped hold Gardner-Webb to four shots in 90 minutes.

Alabama State returns to action on Friday night in Birmingham against UAB with kick set for 7 pm, before facing Faulkner on the road on Sunday afternoon at 2 pm.

