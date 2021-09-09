Brantwood Children’s Home Held Annual “Fore the Love of Our Children” Golf Tournament

by Carrington Cole

Alabamians were able to give back to Alabama’s disadvantaged children Thursday afternoon.

Brantwood Children’s Home held their annual “Fore the Love of our Children” golf tournament at the Robert Trent Jones golf course in Prattville. Brantwood is a home that takes in abused and foster children to take care of them and place them in new homes. Registration for the golf tournament started at noon and cost $150 per person or $600 per team.

Executive Director of the Brantwood Children’s Home, Gerald Jones, had this to say about the turnout for the Tournament, “We have close to 20 teams out to golf with tee off at 1 o’clock, but we also have wonderful volunteers that’s out helping, again, the wonderful sponsors: a lot of our dignitaries on the state level, county level, and city levels that can participate in today, so we’re just excited about a wonderful day of golf.”

All donations collected at the tournament from sponsors and players in the tournament will be going toward Brantwood Children’s Home to provide care for the 26 children they currently have in the home. Brantwood is still accepting sponsors for the facility.