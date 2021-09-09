Could Virus Funds Soon be Used to Build New Prisons in Alabama?

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers have begun reviewing the latest prison construction proposal. Legislators on Wednesday discussed the proposal to build three new prisons and renovate others. The projects would be partly funded with $400 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds. Republican Rep. Steve Clouse, the House budget chairman who helped draft the proposal, said it received a positive reaction from lawmakers. However, Democratic Rep. Chris England said the state will just be putting old problems into new buildings unless additional reforms are made. Lawmakers might meet in a special session this fall to vote on the plan.

