Human Remains Found at Park in Lowndes County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Human remains have been discovered at Holy Ground Battlefield Park in Lowndes County.

According to Sgt. Jeremy Marvin of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were found by a fisherman around 8:30 this morning. The Montgomery City Dive Team is trying to locate any other remains.

Right now, the case is being treated as a death investigation.

Marvin says the remains have been identified, but they are not releasing the identity until the victim’s family is notified. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case because it might involve multiple jurisdictions.