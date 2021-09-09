Macon County Files Lawsuit over Confederate Statue in Tuskegee

by Jerome Jones

Macon County officials have announced that they have filed a lawsuit in state court over the Confederate statue in Tuskegee’s town square that some want to be removed. The question has been over who owns the land where the statue stands.

The county has hired well-known attorney Fred Gray to file the suit against the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Tuskegee chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The county contends that it owns the land. Back in 1906, the Macon County Commission apparently gave the land to the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The resolution reads that the park was to be used for white people and for the placement of the Confederate statue. However, the original deed was lost. Another was drafted in 1949 with the same language. But the deed says that when the land was not being used for the said purpose, ownership would return to the county.

“The original conveyance was unlawful,” Gray said. “We allege it’s unlawful because you can’t take public property and give it away to a private group, and that private group then engage in activities that according to its terms, it must be for white people. Should it cease to be used for said purp0se, the claim that the county now has shall revert to said county, and that’s what this lawsuit is all about.”

County leaders say they’ve been working on this case since 2015, and they say they’re confident the courts will agree with them. If the county wins the lawsuit, it would own the land and everything contained on it, including the statue.

The statue itself has been the target of vandals for years. Earlier this year, Tuskegee City Councilman Johnny Ford tried to cut the statue with a saw.

County officials say they haven’t been able to find more than one member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and she doesn’t live in Macon County.