Sunshine, Low Humidity, And Cool Nights Close Out This Week

by Ben Lang

Thursday began cloudy for many around sunrise Thursday morning. However, by midday all locations north of highway 80 were back to sunshine. Clouds gradually clear for the rest of our area during the afternoon. Before they do, there’s a small chance these lingering clouds produce a brief, stray shower in far south Alabama. Otherwise, less humid air filters into our area throughout the day. Dewpoints, or one way to measure the humidity in the air, could fall into the 50s Thursday afternoon. That’s fairly dry when coupled with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There won’t be a heat index factor whatsoever thanks to that. Plus, Thursday afternoon features a north breeze of up to 15 mph. All in all, a very nice early September day.

Our area gets an early taste of fall overnight. Low temperatures range from the upper 50s to low 60s around sunrise Friday morning. Friday looks like a fine September day, with sunshine throughout, low humidity, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Friday night lows could fall into the low 60s for many once again.

The weekend features fairly nice weather, though humidity many creep up just a bit. The afternoons could be a bit warmer, with high temperatures around 90°. Saturday looks mostly sunny, though Sunday could feature a bit more cloud-cover. A few showers appear possible by Sunday afternoon, but the rain chance is very low through the weekend.

There could be more showers or storms around each day next week. However, rain chances look unimpressive at the moment. Wednesday could feature the best chance for rain. Humidity likely returns to some degree, while daytime highs reach the upper 80s or low 90s each day. Overnight temperatures won’t be as mild, with lows closer to 70°.