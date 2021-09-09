Tuskegee University Restricts Attendance at Football Games Due to COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuskegee University is restricting attendance at football games and other athletic events due to the statewide spread of COVID-19.

University President Dr. Charlotte Morris says effective immediately, the following rules will be in place:

Attendance at home football games and other athletic events will be limited to currently enrolled students, faculty and staff and a designated group representing the visiting team.

Tuskegee students who want to attend home games must show proof of a negative COVID-19 (PCR) test that was taken no more than seven days before an event.

Tuskegee faculty and staff must also provide proof of a negative COVID-19 (PCR) test that was taken no more than seven days before an event. Family members of faculty and staff are not allowed to attend.

The homecoming game will be limited to students, faculty and staff, the visiting team and a limited number of authorized visitors. Alumni events will be virtual.

Morris says the rules will be in place throughout the semester and may be adjusted.

She says the current COVID-19 positivity rate on campus is 5.9%. But with the state’s positivity rate at 22% for the past two weeks and the sharp rise in deaths, the situation off campus is troubling.

Morris says that in the past months, the university has opened a COVID-19 testing center, a vaccination clinic and has distributed PPE and other equipment to lessen the spread of the virus on campus.