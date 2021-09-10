Alabama Test Scores Drop after Pandemic Interrupts Classes

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Preliminary test scores for Alabama students show an expected drop in student achievement after the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted classes.

State education officials on Thursday briefed school board members on the preliminary results from the latest standardized tests. Superintendent Eric Mackey said the drop was expected after the pandemic interrupted classes.

The average ACT score for 11th graders in the 2020-21 school year was 17.2, compared to 18.2 the year prior. For second graders, 57% were not considered proficient in English language arts. Final numbers and district and school-level scores will be available later this month.

