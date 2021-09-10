ALEA Shares the Passing of Off-Duty Senior Trooper Jason Vice

by Alabama News Network Staff

Th e Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has shared the passing of Senior Trooper Jason Vice 41 of Newport. Trooper Vice passed away Thursday morning after a fight with COVID-19.

ALEA has expressed its sorrow for the tragic loss of Trooper Vice. ALEA’s secretary Hal Taylor says: “The entire ALEA family is absolutely devastated at the loss of one of its own, Sr. Trooper Jason Vice, who will be truly missed. We mourn this tragic loss alongside his wife, Jenny, their two children, and many other loved ones. We were honored to have been given the opportunity and privilege to have worked alongside such a dedicated law

enforcement veteran, who continuously demonstrated his courage, sacrifice and devotion by serving and protecting the citizens of Alabama.”

Trooper Vice was initially assigned to the Highway Patrol Division. While in Highway Patrol, he became certified as a Traffic Homicide Investigator as well as a Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Officer, which allowed him to transfer in June of 2019 to the Motor Carrier Safety Unit. Vice was responsible for weighing and conducting inspections on commercial motor vehicles, ensuring they were safe to operate on Alabama’s roadways. Prior to becoming an ALEA Trooper, he served as a Sheriff’s Deputy in San Bernardino, Calif.

Trooper Vice leaves behind his wife and 2 children.