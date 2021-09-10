Auburn Police to Use Mail to Warn Residents of Sex Offenders

by Alabama News Network Staff

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police in Auburn will soon begin mailing notifications to residents when a sex offender moves into the neighborhood.

Auburn residents will receive a notice in the mail if a sex offender moves within 1,500 feet of their homes. Auburn police say the notices will include a photograph and other relevant information about the offender. Notifications are aimed at increasing community awareness.

Schools and child care facilities within three miles of a sex offender’s address will also receive notices. Residents can expect to begin seeing the notifications later this month.

