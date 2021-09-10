Capitol Riot Participant from Alabama Reaches Plea Deal

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A Vietnam veteran charged with bringing 11 Molotov cocktails and other weapons to Washington on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. The agreement for Lonnie Coffman of Falkville, Alabama, is cited in a Wednesday court filing. The filing does not provide details. Coffman was charged with multiple firearms charges. He is one of the hundreds of people arrested after rioters supporting then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and disrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s election win.

