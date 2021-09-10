COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Friday, Sept. 10 Show Improvements

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19, which show some further improvement.

As of Friday, Sept. 10, the state has 1,547 staffed ICU beds, but 1,594 patients, which makes the shortage 47 beds. That compares to a shortage of 60 beds on Thursday, 68 beds on Wednesday, 59 on Tuesday, 181 on Monday and 109 last Friday.

51% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That is holding fairly steady from the 51% on Thursday, 53% on Wednesday, 51% on Tuesday, 52% on Monday and 53% last Friday.

Overall, there were 2,620 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 47 of them children. That shows continued improvement from Thursday, when there were 2,667 people in hospitals with COVID-19, 53 of them children. Wednesday, there were 2,724 people in hospitals with COVID-19, 54 of them children. Tuesday, the numbers were 2,776 and 52.

Among the adult patients, 83% are unvaccinated. Four percent are partially vaccinated, while 13% are fully vaccinated. These percentages have been roughly steady each day.