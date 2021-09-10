Drier Air Lingers Into The Weekend

by Shane Butler



High pressure will be the main weather feature over the deep south throughout the weekend. As a result, we expect lots of sunshine along with mild morning temps and warm afternoon highs. Mornings start out in the lower to mid 60s while afternoons top out in the mid to upper 80s. This will be a great weekend for any of your outdoor plans. Looking ahead into next week, moisture will be on the increase starting Monday. This will fuel a few of those afternoon showers or storms. Temps continue to reach the upper 80s for highs. A surge of tropical moisture may try to make a run at us later in the work week. We would see an increase in clouds and rain activity if this verifies. High temps would drop into the lower to mid 80s for Thursday and Friday. In the mean time, we encourage everyone to take advantage of this nice air mass in place for now. Have a super weekend!