Elmore County Schools: COVID-19 Numbers Drop, Food Supply Issues Emerge

Elmore Co. School Supt. Richard Dennis says that COVID-19 numbers in the school system have dropped in the past week.

Dennis says there are currently 89 students and 16 employees who have tested positive since last Friday. The week-ago figures were 254 students and 26 employees.

Dennis says that due to extreme food supply chain issues across the nation, the school system is beginning to see impacts on the food and supplies available to the child nutrition program.

He says it’s not affecting the ability to serve meals, but while the school system is doing its best to continue offering a variety of meal options, it is becoming increasingly difficult to finalize menus more than a week in advance. He says menus are subject to change based on food and supply deliveries.