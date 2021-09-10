Suspect Arrested after Chase from Montgomery into Macon County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson confirms to Alabama News Network that a suspect has been arrested after a chase that stretched from Montgomery into Macon County.

It started in the 1500 block of Taylor Road at around 4 p.m. Capt. Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department says police responded to that location on a report of a robbery involving a stolen vehicle. Coleman says the driver refused to stop for a traffic stop and that’s when the chase began.

The driver continued onto Interstate 85, going into Macon County. Sheriff Brunson says the suspect was captured around exit 42, which is 33 miles from the Taylor Road exit in Montgomery.

State troopers had to close the northbound side of the interstate in that area and diverted traffic away from the scene.