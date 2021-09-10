UPDATE: Police Release Name of Teen Shot and Killed in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have released the name of the teenager shot and killed Thursday night in Montgomery.

Police say 17-year-old Antonio Taylor of Montgomery was shot around 7:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Cotton Court. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they had also responded to a hospital where they found two men who were being treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds and a juvenile male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. It was determined that they had also been shot in the 1800 block of Cotton Court.

Cotton Court is between Lower Wetumpka Road and Fairground Road.

Police have released no other details and say the circumstances remain under investigation.

If you have a tip to help them, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

This is the 51st homicide in Montgomery in 2021.