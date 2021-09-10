Weatherwise, A Fantastic Friday And Pleasant Weekend

by Ben Lang

The average low temperature for September 10th in our area is 68°. However, Friday morning temperatures range from the upper 50s to low 60s prior to sunrise. But the rest of the day won’t be so cool. Thanks to abundant sunshine, afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 80s Friday. With dewpoints in the 50s today, the relative humidity remains low. The football forecast looks great this evening, with pregame temperatures in the low 80s, falling to the low 70s by the 4th quarter. Overnight low temperatures fall into the 60s easily across most of our area.

Saturday looks mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs near 90°. Sunday features a partly cloudy sky and perhaps a few showers by the late afternoon. High temperatures reach the low 90s. Humidity remains fairly low Saturday, but increases a bit Sunday.

Next week features a return to normal for pre-Fall weather in our area. Humidity returns as do daily chances for rain. No days feature a particularly high chance for rain, but the chance for an afternoon shower or storm might be highest on Wednesday. Otherwise, temperatures trend near-normal with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and lows near 70°.