What the Tech? App of the Day: Shazam

by Alabama News Network Staff

It’s one of the first apps many people downloaded when they first got a smartphone. Shazam isn’t just the name of the app anymore, it’s a verb. Hear a song on the radio, in a commercial or playing in the gym and you can “Shazam it” to see the song title and artist and even buy the song from Apple.

If you’ve only been using Shazam that way, you’re missing out on a few features you’ll want to know about.

Shazam is one of the best apps for spotting future hit songs. You’ll find the Shazam charts by tapping on the word or icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Shazam lists and ranks the most “Shazamed” songs of the week. Songs more people don’t know but are listening to and asking for the name and artist.

The charts are broken down by cities and countries. I found that many people in Paris have been Shazaming a song by UB-40 for some reason. So that reggae song is being played and heard in Paris more than any other.

In the United States, many of the most shazamed songs are the ones you hear on TikTok and TV commercials. So it’s worth a look at the Shazam Charts to see what might be the next big hit.

Shazam can now listen to songs playing on your phone and name it while it’s playing. This works for TikTok videos as well. My favorite music app is Radio Garden which allows you to listen to radio stations from all over the world. Radio doesn’t always name the artist and song title.

While listening to Austin Blues Radio on Radio Garden, I can open the Shazam app and tap the big blue button. In a few seconds, I see that the song playing on my phone is by Gary Clark Jr.

Shazam not only gives me the name of the song but I can see the lyrics and a list of other song titles and albums by Clark along with a list of similar artists.

Apple purchased Shazam in 2018 and has added other features as well.

You can listen to about 1:30 of the song from Apple Music but there’s a prompt if you’d like to purchase it. The app also gives you a free month of Apple Music if you subscribe within the Shazam app.

Have you ever heard a song in a movie, TV show, or commercial but can’t open the Shazam app quickly enough to catch the title? I think we all have.

Apple has enabled Siri accessibility so all you have to do is say “Hey Siri, Shazam this song”. Another way to quickly Shazam a song on an iPhone is by using a shortcut. Go into the Shortcuts iPhone app and select the plus sign to add a new shortcut.

Choose “Scripting”.

When prompted, the top line will say “Open” and “App”. Tap on the word “App” and you’ll see a list of all of the available apps you can use. Scroll down and select Shazam.

Give the shortcut a name by tapping on “New Shortcut”, name it Shazam. And Save Back in your iPhone settings, tap on “Accessibility” Then “Touch” Scroll to the bottom of that page and select “Back Tap” If it’s turned off, turn it on by tapping on it.

You’ll see two options, one for double-tap and one for triple-tap. Select one of them and scroll down to “Shortcuts” where you’ll find Open Shortcut “Shazam” you just set up.

Now when you double or triple tap the back of your iPhone it will automatically open the Shazam app.

It’s the quickest way I’ve found to Shazam something.