What the Tech? Can You Save Money by Upgrading Your iPhone?

by Alabama News Network Staff

When Apple unveils the new iPhone 13 next week lots of current iPhone customers will ask themselves “should I upgrade now or keep the phone I’ve got?”

Every new iPhone is at least a little better than the previous one. Most of the time it isn’t worth spending another $800-$1,000 for a better camera, screen and speed.

Who would ever think you might save money by upgrading your phone every year? Let’s crunch some numbers.

iPhones lose a lot of their value in the first year. Around 35% according to a new study from Decluttr.

Last year’s iPhone 12 is $799 and the new the iPhone 13 will be about the same. That breaks down to about $33 a month with a 2 year contract. If you have an iPhone 11 to trade in, one in good condition is worth $390 from Apple and the carriers which would bring the cost down to $459 for a one-time payment or $17 a month.

So what if you hold onto a phone for longer, say 4 years. By not paying anything for the phone once the 2-year contract is over and you’ve fully paid for it, you’ll save $792 since you’re not paying anything for the phone for 2 years.

But here’s what happens if you trade in that phone after 4 years: an iPhone 8 in good condition is worth up to $120 (according to Apple’s trade-in value), bringing your monthly bill to $28.29 which is just $5 less than you’d pay for a brand new iPhone 12 with no trade-in.

What do we have so far?

An iPhone 12 with a trade-in of an 11 in good condition is $459 total.

An iPhone 12 after trading in an iPhone 8 is $679.

Include the savings by not paying monthly for that iPhone 8 for 2 years, you’re saving a total of $570 by upgrading to the iPhone 12.

But, and this is important, if the trade-in phone has any damage such as buttons don’t work or it is cracked, it has no value at all. Apple will offer to recycle it for you.

Four years is a long time to keep an iPhone in pristine condition. If it is damaged you’ll be left paying $799 out of pocket for a new iPhone 12. Which is just $7 more than what you’ve saved by not paying for a phone for 2 years.

The numbers are going to change next week. When Apple releases a new iPhone, the previous version typically drops in price by about $100. Decluttr estimates iPhone12 Pro phones will lose about $168 of value next week and all iPhones will depreciate once Apple makes its announcement.

If you want to really save some money this is a good time to shop around. Carriers are willing to drop the price even further, or give you a device free by switching to their company.

The iPhone 13 will be announced Tuesday, September 14th.