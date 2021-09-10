What the Tech? How to Find Work-at-Home Jobs

by Alabama News Network Staff

With federal COVID-19 jobless benefits expiring this month, many people who lost their jobs during the early months of the pandemic are looking for work again.

While the Labor Department says there are an estimated 10 million job openings currently, many people would like to find employment they can do from home.

If you’re looking for a new job or career, here are two good resources to help find a job opening you can do remotely.

FlexJobs is a good resource with thousands of current job openings from small businesses to large companies. With currently nearly 30,000 job openings, FlexJobs is a source of high-quality, remote, and work from home jobs in over 50 different career categories.

These aren’t just part-time positions but full-time jobs with companies offering high salaries and full benefits.

FlexJobs lists positions in all types of careers from accounting, marketing, HR, Legal, Travel and Hospitality, Sales, and Operations to name a few.

When I last checked I found positions with UnitedHealth Group, Orkin Pest Control, CVS, Vistaprint, and Wikimedia.

New job listings are posted every day. Users can also get career advice, coaching, and professional help with their resumes and cover letters.

Users must have a subscription to search for job openings. Those subscriptions are $7/week, $15/mo, $30/3 months, or $50 a year.

Fiverr is for freelancers interesting in working with multiple companies on a project-by-project basis.

People with specific skills go to Fiverr to seek opportunities with companies of all sizes. Most of the listings are for creators who can record music for projects, work as a virtual assistant, create graphics & design, writing, programming, and digital marketing.

I found one user offering to make cold calls for a real estate agent starting at $70/hr. Another listing offers to record a trumpet section for a song or commercial for $30.

If you are skilled at managing social media you can list your services to serve as a company’s social media strategist or manager. Some users are offering to work for as much as $300/hr though most charge under $100 an hour for their talents.

Upwork is one other source for freelancers looking for freelance employment opportunities and HomeAdvisor and Anji (formerly Angie’s List) are websites and apps where contractors and handymen can post and search for jobs as plumbers, lawn care, roofing, electrical, and remodeling projects.

Whatever your line of work and no matter if you’d like an opportunity to work full or part-time from home, these resources can certainly help you find your next step.