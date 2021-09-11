Alabama Medical Cannibis Commission Wants to Get Products to Patients Sooner

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will ask state lawmakers to revise the state’s medical marijuana law in order to get plants in the ground next year and make the products available to patients sooner.

Al.com reports that Commission Vice Chair Rex Vaughn said he has been in discussions with lawmakers about moving up the start date for licensing cultivators from Sept 1, 2022 to early 2022.

He said that would allow a crop to be grown in 2022.

The commission also voted to offer State Treasurer John McMillan the job of executive director of the new agency that will run the medical cannabis program.

