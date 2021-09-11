It’s Been A Mild Saturday, But Slightly Elevated Rain Chance For Sunday

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Temperatures have been below average across much of the area today, with most places not seeing 90. Drier air has been in place as well, which has made Saturday very comfortable. There have been a few passing clouds, but other than that, Saturday has been beautiful.

TONIGHT: This evening will feature a similar theme to the day: milder with below average temperatures. However, clouds are expected to increase throughout the night and into early morning Sunday. Expect lows in the low 70s, with some places potentially seeing upper 60s.

TOMORROW: It will be a partly cloudy start for Sunday, but isolated showers and storms are expected in the afternoon and throughout the evening. However, these are seeming to be remaining more isolated in nature, so don’t cancel plans just yet.

8 DAY: The highlight for the next several days is elevated rain chances. While tomorrow’s chances will remain isolated, more widespread and scattered storms are expected as we progress throughout the week. A tropical disturbance could bring us some higher rain amounts in the 2nd half of the week, but that is still a ways out to be exact for those chances.

TROPICS: The tropics are beginning to get very active.

While we are watching the potential for the areas off the coast of Africa for development, the immediate interest is in the Gulf. While this area is not expected to become a hurricane, it could still bring heavy rain for Alabama late next week as it tracks northward. It is still a bit too far to be exact with this, but we will continue to monitor the situation.