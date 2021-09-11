LACEUP – Week Three Highlights and Scores

by Adam Solomon

AHSAA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Friday, Sept. 10 Results (includes Thursday games)

CLASS 7A

Auburn 49, Dothan 13

Baker 48, Alma Bryant 0

Bob Jones 52, Huntsville 49

Central-Phenix City 52, Jeff Davis 6

Enterprise 55, Davidson 7

Fairhope 38, Foley 10

Florence 38, Albertville 11

Hewitt-Trussville 42, Tuscaloosa County 7

Hoover 44, Gadsden City 17

James Clemens 31, Austin 14

Murphy 45, Mary Montgomery 7

Oak Mountain 24, Vestavia Hills 14

Prattville 37, Smiths Station 8

Sparkman 46, Grissom 0

Theodore 21, Daphne 0

Thompson 49, Spain Park 3

CLASS 6A

Arab 35, Scottsboro 0

Athens 56, Hazel Green 7

Blount 27, Citronelle 7

Briarwood Christian 42, Woodlawn 21

Calera 21, Chilton County 0

Clay-Chalkville 46, Gardendale 0

Cullman 35, Buckhorn 0

Fort Payne 27, Springville 14

Hartselle 42, Decatur 21

Helena 32, Benjamin Russell 0

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 17, Wetumpka 6

Homewood 37, Chelsea 35

Hueytown 54, Brookwood 0

Jackson-Olin 54, Mortimer Jordan 26

McAdory 42, Paul Bryant 23

McGill-Toolen Catholic 14, Gulf Shores 0

Mountain Brook 48, Huffman 7

Muscle Shoals 49, Columbia 0

Northridge 42, Bessemer City 20

Opelika 21, Eufaula 0

Park Crossing 27, Carver-Montgomery 12

Pelham 14, Stanhope Elmore 13

Pell City 55, Talladega 20

Pinson Valley 49, Minor 25

Russell County 30, Valley 20

Saraland 34, Baldwin County 28

Sidney Lanier 20, Lee-Montgomery 6

Southside-Gadsden 35, Oxford 17

Spanish Fort, Robertsdale 7

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 50, St. Clair County 7

Ardmore 27, Lawrence County 7

Boaz 49, West Point 7

Carroll 28, Rehobeth 9

Central, Clay County 42, Elmore County 14

Center Point 44, Lincoln 10

Cleburne County 47, Munford 20

Corner 48, Hayden 20

Demopolis 60, Sipsey Valley 12

Early County (GA) 31, Charles Henderson 9

East Limestone 14, Mae Jemison 12

Elberta 30, Satsuma 0

Fairfield 25, Carver-Birmingham 12

Fairview 42, Douglasv19

Faith Academy 36, LeFlore 0

Greenville 23, Headland 0

Guntersville 58, Crossville 0

Holtville 21, Beauregard 14

John Carroll Catholic 28, Cordova 0

Leeds 33, Moody 19

Marbury 28, Jemison 7

Parker 34, Ramsay 6

Pike Road 28, Andalusia 14

Pleasant Grove 43, Wenonah 7

Russellville 52, Brewer 0

Shelby County 11, Selma 8

Sylacauga 35, Tallassee 33

UMS-Wright 24, St. Paul’s Episcopal 13

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 35, B.T Washington 12

American Christian 42, Sumter Central 0

Bibb County 35, Montevallo 13

Brooks 48, Priceville 23

Central-Florence 33, West Limestone 21

Cherokee County 21, Anniston 20

Dale County 46, Geneva 42

Dallas County 30, Wilcox-Central 6

Dora 28, Hanceville 0

Etowah 49, Fultondale 22

Fayette County 48, Curry 0 (Fayette’s 700th all-time win – tying T.R. Miller for most in AHSAA history

Good Hope 48, Haleyville 20

Hamilton 23, Oak Grove 13

Jacksonville 48, White Plains 7

Madison Academy 52, Westminster Christian 14

Madison County 42, St. John Paul II Catholic 14

Mobile Christian 29, W.S. Neal 14

North Jackson 54, DAR 6

Northside 14, Gordo 12

Oneonta 47, Ashville 14

Randolph 43, New Hope 13

Rogers 13, Wilson 12

Saint James 40, Bullock County 23

Straughn 42, Ashford 20

West Blocton 67, Holt 18

West Morgan 28, Deshler 19

Williamson 26, St. Michael Catholic 23

CLASS 3A

Childersburg 47, Goshen 8

Colbert Heights 37, Elkmont 0

Collinsville 44, Brindlee Mountain 6

Dadeville 46, Pike County 6

Flomaton 26, Cottage Hill Christian 10

Fyffe 16, Sylvania 13

Geraldine 39, Sardis 0

Hale County 42, Prattville Christian 0

Hillcrest-Evergreen 34, Bayside Academy 28

J.B. Pennington 49, Holly Pond 6

Lauderdale County 33, Danville 17

Montgomery Academy 49, Southside-Selma 26

Montgomery Catholic 45 Reeltown 6

New Brockton 45, Daleville 20

Ohatchee 34, Hokes Bluff 7

Opp 49, Houston Academy 21

Phil Campbell 37, Clements 14

Piedmont 56, Glencoe 0

Plainview 54, Asbury 6

Pleasant Valley 42, Weaver 22

Saks 34, Walter Wellborn 25

Slocomb 30, Providence Christian 0

Susan Moore 56, Tarrant 0

Trinity 63, Beulah 0

T.R. Miller 27, Chickasaw 16

Vinemont 30, Carbon Hill 28

Wicksburg 54, Northside Methodist 28

Winfield 34, Oakman 14

CLASS 2A

Aliceville 44, Sulligent 28

Ariton 42, Geneva County 0

B.B. Comer 50, LaFayette 25

Cleveland 65, West End 21

Colbert County 40, Sheffield 6

Cottonwood 57, Abbeville 24

Elba 48, Zion Chapel 12

Falkville 35, Pisgah 22

G.W. Long 45, Houston County 16

Highland Home 61, Coosa Central 14

Isabella 28, Thorsby 22

Lamar County 34, Winston County 0

Lanett 54, Fayetteville 21

Leroy 41, Greene County 6

Lexington 67, Tharptown 0

Mars Hill Bible 60, Hatton 12

Midfield 30, Addison 28

North Sand Mountain 42, Section 34

Ranburne 42, Randolph County 0

Sand Rock 55, Gaston 13

Southeastern 34, Westbrook Christian 31

Spring Garden 48, Locust Fork 19

St. Luke’s Episcopal 28, J.U. Blacksher 0

Tanner 20, Ider 17

Vincent 42, Horseshoe Bend 27

CLASS 1A

Autaugaville 41, Verbena 12

Berry Hubbertville 6

Brantley 1, McKenzie 0, forfeit

Brilliant 29, Lynn 27

Cedar Bluff 21, Sumiton Christian 14

Central-Hayneville 43, A.L. Johnson 0

Decatur Heritage 1, Vina 0, forfeit

Florala 41, Georgiana 14

Francis Marion 34, Calhoun 0

Gaylesville 20, Sumiton Christian 17

Keith 28, R.C. Hatch 0

Kinston 27, Red Level 6

Maplesville 34, Billingsley 0

Marengo 14, Southern Choctaw 0

McIntosh 14, Washington County 2

Meek 32, South Lamar 26

Millry 49, Choctaw County 0

Notasulga 73, Barbour County 0

Phillips 12, Waterloo 0

Pickens County 42, Marion County 12

R.A. Hubbard 20, Hackleburg 8

Samson 18, Pleasant Home 0

Shoals Christian 44, Cherokee 0

Sweet Water 46, Fruitdale 6

Ragland 22, Woodland 21

Valley Head 46, Woodville 8

Wadley 41, Victory Christian 0

Winterboro 61, Donoho 22