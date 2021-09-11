No. 25 Auburn Shuts Out Alabama State, 62-0

by Alabama News Network Staff

Demetris Robertson scored three touchdowns and Jarquez Hunter rushed for 147 yards as No. 25 Auburn raced past FCS program Alabama State 62-0.

The Tigers erupted for 35 points in the third quarter to take control.

Robertson, who transferred from SEC rival Georgia this summer, had three catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns and added a 36-yard touchdown run on a sweep in the third.

Hunter, a freshman, broke the Auburn record for longest run with a 94-yard touchdown later in the quarter.

The Tigers blocked a punt and a field goal try that Nehemiah Pritchett returned 80 yards for a score.

Auburn is 2-0 and will play at No. 11 Penn State next Saturday night. ASU is 1-1 and will host Bethune-Cookman next Saturday afternoon.

