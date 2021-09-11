PHOTO GALLERY: 9/11 Remembered at Ceremonies at Attack Sites

Americans are solemnly marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, just weeks after the fraught end of the Afghanistan war that followed the terror attack.

The commemoration at ground zero began with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, exactly 20 years after the start of the deadliest act of terror on U.S. soil. T

he milestone arrived Saturday under the pall of a pandemic and in the shadow of a frantic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to all three sites of the 2001 attacks: New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

On September 11, 2001, hijackers crashed two commercial airliners into the World Trade Center in New York City, striking the north tower at 8:46 a.m. followed by the south tower at 9:03 a.m. EDT.

At 9:37 a.m., a third hijacked airline crashed into the Pentagon.

Twenty-two minutes later, the World Trade Center’s south tower collapsed. A fourth hijacked plane crashed into a field in rural Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at 10:03 a.m. after passengers fought with and overcame the hijackers.

At 10:28 a.m. the World trade Center’s North Tower collapsed.

In total, 2,977 people were killed, including many New York City first responders.

