Troy Falls to Liberty at Home, 21-13

by Alabama News Network Staff

Malik Willis threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Liberty to a 21-13 victory over Troy.

Willis was 13-of-18 passing for 154 yards and added 93 yards rushing on 20 carries. He threw a 32-yard touchdown strike to Demario Douglas in the first quarter, and then floated a 2-yard TD pass to tight end Jerome Jackson in the second.

Willis sprinted to the right end zone pylon for a 4-yard touchdown that capped a 90-yard drive with 12:22 remaining.

Taylor Powell connected with Deyunkrea Lewis for an 11-yard touchdown pass to pull Troy to 21-13 with 1:14 to play.

The Trojans are 1-1 and play at Southern Miss next Saturday night.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)