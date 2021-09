Two Injured in Montgomery Shooting

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a shooting happened Saturday that left two men injured.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Hall St.

On the scene on man was found with a non life threatening gunshot wound.

While on the scene officer were notified that a second adult male, and a juvenile were at local hospital with gunshot wounds from the same shooting.

The shooting happened at ab out 1:18pm Saturday.

No arrest have been made, and this is a continuing investigation.