AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama Remains No. 1; Auburn Moves Up to No. 22

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama maintains its first-place spot in the Associated Press College Football Poll, while Auburn has moved up three spots to No. 22.

Alabama and Auburn are both 2-0 after Saturday’s games, with Alabama’s 48-14 win over Mercer and Auburn’s 62-0 shutout of Alabama State.

Alabama has 60 first-place votes this week, up from 59 last week and 47 in the preseason poll. Georgia received three first-place votes.

Oregon and Iowa are the big movers this week after road wins over top-10 opponents. The Ducks’ victory over Ohio State earned them a promotion from No. 12 to No. 4.

Another impressive defensive performance by Iowa in the Cy-Hawk Trophy game pushed the Hawkeyes from No. 10 to No. 5.

And Arkansas was rewarded for its home win over Texas with its first appearance in the AP Top 25 in five years, coming in at No. 20.

Elsewhere, Georgia stayed at No. 2 and Oklahoma rose to No. 3. Ohio State fell from third to ninth. Iowa State dropped from No. 9 to No. 14.

AP Top 25 (first-place votes in parentheses):

Alabama (60) Georgia (3) Oklahoma Oregon Iowa Clemson Texas A&M Cincinnati Ohio State Penn State Florida Notre Dame UCLA Iowa State Virginia Tech Coastal Carolina Ole Miss Wisconsin Arizona State Arkansas North Carolina Auburn BYU Miami Michigan

