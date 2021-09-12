Isolated Showers Today, But A Rainy Week Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

TODAY: Sunday has been fairly quiet, but showers and storms have started to fire up on radar. These storms will remain mainly isolated throughout the afternoon. Temperatures have still been below average, with most places in the upper 80s. Abundant sunshine has been the main story for the day, and a lot of places have not seen much rain today.

TONIGHT: A passing shower or two cannot be ruled out tonight, especially in our southern counties. However, clouds will begin to build, and an overall night is expected. Expect lows in the low 70s.

TOMORROW: Clouds are expected to build early in the day, followed by showers and storms throughout the entire afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s, with a couple of places potentially seeing 90. While it will not rain the majority of the day, clouds are expected to linger throughout the entire day, which could keep temperatures a little lower.

FUTURE: While Sunday was relatively quiet, the upcoming week looks to be the complete opposite. Moisture will be funneling in from the south, which will enhance our rain chances for the first part of the week, with temperatures steadily dropping from the upper 80s tomorrow to the mid 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be watching what will be the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas, which has the potential to bring heavy rain and storms to our area by later in the week. A wet and rainy pattern will hold throughout the weekend, before seeming to dry out early next week.

TROPICS: Nicholas became a tropical storm earlier today, and is expected to impact much of the Southeastern coast of Texas, but is not expected to become a hurricane. The center of circulation will hug the coast, while bringing the potential for storm surge and flooding to coastal Texas cities. Progressing through the week, models are indicating that the low pressure associated with the remnants will track eastward, which will bring heavy rain and storms to our area Thursday and Friday.