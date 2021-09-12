Montgomery Police Investigate Two Separate Sunday Shootings

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police are investigating two shootings that happened on Sunday evening.

At around 5:30pm MPD responded to a local hospital, where and man was suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say they don’t know where that shooting happened.

Then at around 7:00pm Sunday, police were called to the 1300 block of Devonshire Rd in reference to a person shot.

On the scene a woman was found with non life threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was brought to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not release any other information regarding these shootings.