Montgomery Police Investigate Two Separate Sunday Shootings
Montgomery Police are investigating two shootings that happened on Sunday evening.
At around 5:30pm MPD responded to a local hospital, where and man was suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
Police say they don’t know where that shooting happened.
Then at around 7:00pm Sunday, police were called to the 1300 block of Devonshire Rd in reference to a person shot.
On the scene a woman was found with non life threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim was brought to the hospital for treatment.
Police did not release any other information regarding these shootings.