ASU Football: Alabama State falls to No. 25 Auburn on the road

by Janae Smith

AUBURN, Ala. | Alabama State attacked No. 25 Auburn throughout the first half even on the first play out of the locker room, before falling to the Tigers 62-0 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama State (1-1) held Auburn to a field goal on their opening possession after a three-and-out on the Hornets’ possession. Auburn moved 63 yards on 10 plays, consuming 3:46 to take a 3-0 lead. They extended the lead after a blocked punt at the Alabama State 25-yard line, with Alabama State holding the Tigers out of the end zone with a 23-yard field goal with 2:39 to play in the opening frame.

Auburn (2-0) extended the lead in the second quarter with a six-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Demetris Robertson extended the lead to 13-0 with 11:31 to play.

Alabama State moved the ball down the field midway through the second quarter using 10 plays and moving the ball 72 yards and inside the Auburn 10-yard line following back-to-back passes to Jeremiah Hixon (Monroeville, Ala.) and a personal foul. However, Auburn was able to stop the Hornets and force a field goal that was blocked and returned for 80 yards and a 20-0 halftime lead.

The Hornets opened the second half with an onside kick from Cosmin Diaconu (Prattville, Ala.) was recovered by Tevin Sharpe (Selma, Ala.) at the Auburn 43-yard line. However, Auburn’s defense responded with a stop, and it was all Auburn from that point.

CHECKING THE BOX SCORE

The 62 points was the most given up by an Alabama State defense since 2018 when they lost to Kennesaw State 62-13, and to Auburn 63-9.

Alabama State allowed just a pair of field goals in the first quarter and a touchdown in the fourth, but it was the third quarter where Auburn made a move with 35 points.

Alabama State picked up 11 first downs in the loss, while Auburn picked up 21 including 13 rushing first downs.

Alabama State was held to 176 yards of total offense, while Auburn finished with 538 (including 377 rushing yards.

Ryan Nettles (Evergreen, Ala.) finished with 130 yards on 19-for-27 passing with one interception. He targeted 12 different receivers during the game including six to Hixon who finished with four receptions for 46 yards.

(Evergreen, Ala.) finished with 130 yards on 19-for-27 passing with one interception. He targeted 12 different receivers during the game including six to Hixon who finished with four receptions for 46 yards. Keron Jones (Oxon Hill, Md.) was targeted five times, making three receptions for 16 yards; while Wallace Corker (Stockbridge, Ga.) caught all three of his targets for 18 yards.

(Oxon Hill, Md.) was targeted five times, making three receptions for 16 yards; while (Stockbridge, Ga.) caught all three of his targets for 18 yards. Keenan Isaac (Midfield, Ala.) led Alabama State with seven tackles, while Irshaad Davis (Carol City, Fla.) and Jeffrey Scott (Vicksburg, Miss.) each finished with five each.

UP NEXT

Alabama State enters an off week before entering eight straight Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) games beginning with Bethune-Cookman on September 25. The game will kick at 5 pm inside ASU Stadium and can be seen on ESPN+.

FOLLOW THE HORNETS

For complete coverage of Alabama State University football, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateFB (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), @BamaStateSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.