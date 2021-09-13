COVID-19 in Alabama: Hospital Statistics for Monday, Sept. 13

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Hospital Association has released statistics on the status of Alabama hospitals in treating people with COVID-19, which show some further improvement.

As of Monday, Sept. 13, the state has 1,546 staffed ICU beds, but 1,557 patients, which makes the shortage 11 beds. That compares to a shortage of 47 beds on Friday and 181 on Labor Day.

50% of those in ICU have COVID-19. That is holding fairly steady from the recent range of 50% to 53%.

Overall, there were 2,474 people in Alabama hospitals with COVID-19, 44 of them children. That is an improvement from Friday, when the numbers were 2,620 and 47.

Among the adult patients, 83% are unvaccinated. Three percent are partially vaccinated, while 14% are fully vaccinated. These percentages have been roughly steady each day.